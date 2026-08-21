Maharashtra man, son fall from cliff after fight over phone, mother follows

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A family dispute over a mobile phone ended in tragedy in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday, with a 19-year-old allegedly jumping to his death from a hill and both his parents falling to their deaths while trying to stop him, police said.
The deceased were identified as 19-year-old Kunal Chandgude, father Murlidhar Chandgude, 48, and mother Sangita. The family lived in the Zalta Phata area of the city.
According to local media reports, Kunal went to Khawadya hill in Tisgaon around 10 am following an argument with his parents over his demand for a mobile phone. His parents reached the hill soon after and tried to persuade him to return home.
Police, villagers and fire brigade personnel also arrived and spent nearly three hours trying to bring him down. Fire personnel attempted to place a safety net below the hill, but Kunal kept moving along the edge of the cliff, officials said.
Around 1 pm, Murlidhar moved closer to his son in an attempt to calm him and pull him away from the edge. Kunal then jumped, and his father fell while attempting to save him, police said.
Sangita, who witnessed her husband and son fall, also jumped from the hill moments later, officials said.
All three died in the incident. Their bodies were recovered by police and sent for postmortem examination.
The incident took place in the Tisgaon area under Waluj MIDC police jurisdiction. Residents said the hill has witnessed suicide attempts in the past.
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