Maharashtra man, son fall from cliff after fight over phone, mother follows

Kunal then jumped, and his father fell while attempting to save him, police said. (Screengrab from video)

A family dispute over a mobile phone ended in tragedy in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday, with a 19-year-old allegedly jumping to his death from a hill and both his parents falling to their deaths while trying to stop him, police said.

The deceased were identified as 19-year-old Kunal Chandgude, father Murlidhar Chandgude, 48, and mother Sangita. The family lived in the Zalta Phata area of the city.

According to local media reports, Kunal went to Khawadya hill in Tisgaon around 10 am following an argument with his parents over his demand for a mobile phone. His parents reached the hill soon after and tried to persuade him to return home.