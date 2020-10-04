Family of woman writes to TV channel, Mumbai police to stop Radhe Maa’s participation in show

In 2016, a metropolitan magistrate court at Andheri had ordered the police to file an offence against Kaur for carrying a sharp trident onboard a flight the previous year. (File)

THE FAMILY of a woman, who had accused self-styled godwoman Sukhvinder Kaur alias Radhe Maa along with her estranged husband and his family members of demanding dowry and harassment, has now sought to restrain her from promoting “superstitious beliefs” on a reality show that premiered on Colors TV on Saturday.

Raunak Gupta, the brother of the domestic abuse victim Nikki, wrote to Mumbai Police on Friday requesting them to serve Kaur a notice under CrPC section 149. Such a notice is issued by the police to persons in order to prevent them from committing a cognizable offence.

Gupta said he wrote to the police after coming across promotional videos aired by the television channel showing Kaur with other participants of the show. “I have read in a newspaper report that Radhe Maa has accepted Rs 25 lakh from the makers of the show to purify the house and bless the participants. By appearing on the show, she will spread superstitious beliefs and once again attract followers and take money from them. I request you to issue her a notice so that her appearance on the show does not hurt the sentiments of Indian citizens,” Gupta stated in the letter.

Gupta also requested the police to inform the television channel that Kaur’s appearance on the show would “encourage her to spread superstitiousbeliefs”.

Viacom 18, which operates Colors TV, did not respond to an email seeking comment. Sanjeev Gupta, a businessman and disciple at whose Borivali home the self-proclaimed godwoman stays, declined to comment when contacted. “Everything will become clear once you watch the show,” he said.

Nutan Pawar, senior inspector, Aarey police station, said he was unaware of having received Gupta’s letter.

Kaur is one of seven accused named by Nikki in her private complaint filed at the Borivali metropolitan magistrate court in 2014. In her complaint, the woman had accused Kaur, her estranged husband Nakul Gupta and five members of his family, for demanding dowry before and after the marriage and for physically and mentally harassing her between 2012 and 2013 when she stayed with them. Kaur was also accused of instigating Nakul to demand a dowry of Rs 25 lakh from Nikki’s family.

On the court’s directions, an offence was registered at Kandivali police station in 2015. However, a chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police in 2016 found no evidence of wrongdoing on Kaur’s part. The court, however, disagreed with the police and dismissed Kaur’s application to be discharged from the proceedings. A trial is currently underway. The separated couple’s divorce proceedings are also ongoing.

Kaur is also an accused in two other alleged offences registered in Mumbai. In 2015, television personality and former disciple Dolly Bindra accused Kaur and 19 others of sexual harassment, obscenity and for issuing threats to her family in a case filed at Borivali police station.

In 2016, a metropolitan magistrate court at Andheri had ordered the police to file an offence against Kaur for carrying a sharp trident onboard a flight the previous year.

