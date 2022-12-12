Family of student who ‘died by suicide’ in Chunabhatti alleges foul play

The Chunabhatti police near Mumbai’s Kurla have filed an accidental death report after the family of a 21-year-old student, who was found dead in his hostel room earlier this month, alleged that their son was murdered, officers said.

According to the police, Ankit Singh, an IIT Kanpur alumnus, was doing a course at a technical institute and stayed at a hostel in Chunabhatti. He was found dead in the room recently, in what appeared to be a case of suicide.

Singh’s kin, however, raised allegations that their son was murdered and the police were trying to hush up the matter. The family alleged that they were not allowed to take his body to their hometown and were not even permitted to see Singh’s body at Sion Hospital.

A police officer, however, said the allegations were baseless as the port-mortem report conducted by the hospital clearly indicated that he had died by suicide. The officer added that they are still investigating the matter to rule out the possibility of murder.