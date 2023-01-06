Family of doctor killed on Yavatmal medical college campus last year await justice

Even as doctors across the state have taken to the streets to protest against the assault on their colleagues at the government-run Grant Medical College (GMC) in Yavatmal on Thursday, the family of a 24-year-old trainee doctor — Ashok Pal — is still waiting for justice even after a year of his murder on the same college campus.

Amid the financial constraints, Ashok’s sister has been detected with Neurocysticercosis—cysts in the brain – and recently required hospitalisation. His mother has taken shelter in her father’s house in Uttar Pradesh, seeking financial support for her younger son’s studies. The family said they have written several letters to the state government seeking a job for the younger brother so that he can support the family in the absence of Ashok, but to no avail.

“The plight of the family isn’t ending. Now, Ashok’s sister has been detected with Neurocysticercosis and I had to admit her (in the hospital) due to severe migraine. Also, the younger son is still studying in college. Ashok was the only hope of the family to save them from poverty,” said Dr Sanjay Pal, Ashok’s uncle. He said that though Devendra Fadnavis had voiced support for the family when he was in the Opposition, now, despite becoming the Deputy Chief Minister, he hasn’t come forward to help.

Ashok’s father was an auto driver who died several years ago. With the help of his grand father, he continued his studies and got into Yavatmal’s GMC, also known as Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College. He was in the final year of MBBS, three months away from completing his degree, when he was stabbed to death by local goons in a road rage incident on the college campus while he was returning to his hostel from the library. The lane didn’t even have lights or security personnel, the family alleged.

In a letter in October 2022, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) pulled up the state government for inadequate security measures at the hospital. In response, the state government claimed that a 10-feet high security wall with barbed wire and CCTV cameras has been installed on the campus in which the number plates of all incoming vehicles are clearly visible. Besides, deployment of police personnel has also been enhanced in the area.

“But Ashok won’t be back. Also, all the three murderers are out on bail. And who will take the responsibility for all the hassle that the family is undergoing?” Dr Sanjay asked.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) called for a strike after a patient from the surgery department attacked two resident doctors. According to doctors in Yavatmal, the doctor who was attacked suffered a major injury on his neck on Thursday after which he was taken for surgery and admitted to the ICU ward.

Advertisement

Doctors stayed out of emergency and non-emergency services at the hospital. Across the state, resident doctors protested by wearing black ribbons while working in their respective hospitals.