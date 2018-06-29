Family of co-pilot Marya Zaveri blames aircraft owner U Y Aviation for Mumbai plane crash

The plane was on a test flight when it crashed in Ghatkopar killing all onboard. (Express Photo) The plane was on a test flight when it crashed in Ghatkopar killing all onboard. (Express Photo)

Family members and relatives of the co-pilot, who died in the deadly Mumbai plane crash on Thursday, blamed the owners U Y Aviation and the maintenance agency Indemar for the accident. “They have been incapable of detecting the technical snag that led to the crash,” said the family in a letter.

In the letter, family members of co-pilot Marya Zuberi said, “Marya was sure that the permission to undertake such a flight would be not be given, We know the plane was 20 years old, it had already had an accident in 2009 and UP government chose to sell it rather than spending on repairs.” The family questioned, “Who will take responsibility?”

Zuberi, 47, was a native of Allahabad and had completed another test flight only a few days ago. She started her career as a pilot in 2000. Zuberi had over 1,000 hours of flying experience. “She had flown through rough weather several times before,” said friend Tushar Thakkar.

U Y Aviation’s chief of operations, Anil Chauhan, said the company would co-operate in the investigation. “It is too early to say who is responsible. We will help in the investigation,” he said. The company said the weather was not unsuitable for the test sortie. “When we had last checked for taking the flight at 10.15 am, the weather was clear. Then no such reservation was expressed by the pilots to us. We had conducted all the required pre-checks,” said Sunil Panday, chief security officer at U Y Aviation.

Meanwhile, the body of AME Surabhi Gupta will be brought to Delhi and later taken to Haryana for final rites. Along with the families of the two pilot, relatives of Govind Dubey, the local who was killed in the accident also protested at the on the road outside Rajawadi morgue and refused to accept the dead body.

