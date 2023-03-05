Family holds protest, seeks bill against ‘caste bias’ on campuses

The family of IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki, who allegedly died by jumping from the hostel’s eighth floor on February 12, gathered at the Azad Maidan on Saturday along with students and activists, seeking that a bill be brought in the state legislature or an ordinance be issued to prevent alleged caste-based discrimination in institutes of higher studies.

The protest was called by former Rajya Sabha MP Bhalchandra Mungekar, who said that conflicting claims have been made about the 18-year-old student’s postmortem examination, strengthening the suspicions raised by his family. The family had alleged that Darshan faced caste-based discrimination at IIT, which led him to take the extreme step.

At the protest, Darshan’s father Rameshbhai Solanki said, “We could not see Darshan the day he died because we were told that the mortuary was closed. The postmortem was going to be conducted post our approval. But when we reached the hospital, it was already over. We were told not to touch the body. If my son has fallen from as high as the seventh floor, why did he have only one injury on the head?”

“He spoke to me over the phone around 12.30 pm on February 12, making vacation plans. The train ticket was booked for him to come home. At 2.30 pm, I received a call from the institute informing me about his accident,” he added.

“When we visited the accident spot at IIT, every person present there had a different version on what could have happened. A fellow student apparently saw Darshan and asked him to stop. Unfortunately, we have not had a chance to freely speak with any of his classmates or hostelmates as the IIT administration representatives were present during our interactions,” Rameshbhai said, adding that they are not wrong in suspecting foul play and demands an impartial probe.

Along with Rameshbhai, Darshan’s mother Tarlikaben, sister Janhavi and 23 relatives were present at the Azad Maidan.

Mungekar said, “Due to our demand, on the direction of the Union Government, the Maharashtra government has formed a SIT (special investigation team) to investigate the alleged suicide. We have met the SIT members and explained our views.”

Parents of Aniket Ambhore, an BTech student from IIT Bombay who died by suicide in 2014, also attended the protest. Addressing the gathering, Aniket’s father Sanjay Ambhore said, “I know the internal committee report by IIT Bombay will only say that Darshan was unable to cope with the pressure of studies. The administration will never accept that there is caste-based discrimination on campus.”

Various organisations, including the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle from IIT Bombay, attended the agitation.