Family handed over Wrong body: TMC terminates services of four nurses, transfers superintendent

Following the mix-up, an inquiry was ordered by the Thane Municipal Commissioner. (Representational) Following the mix-up, an inquiry was ordered by the Thane Municipal Commissioner. (Representational)

A DAY after it came to light that Global Hub hospital had handed over wrong body to the family of a Covid-19 patient, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday terminated services of four nurses and moved the hospital superintendent to Kalwa hospital.

The move came following the recommendations of an inquiry committee. The inquiry report, submitted by a committee headed by IAS officer Ranjit Kumar, found that proper paperwork about patients admitted at the hospital had not been maintained due to which the incident took place.

Earlier, family members of Janardhan Sonawane (67) were handed over the body of Balchandra Gaikwad (72). Both of them passed away due to Covid-19.

After Gaikwad’s family members started looking for him, it came to light that the body that was cremated by the Sonawane family was actually Gaikwad’s. The Sonawanes were later handed over the body of Janardhan, who passed away on Tuesday.

Following the mix-up, an inquiry was ordered by the Thane Municipal Commissioner.

As per the inquiry report, the hospital did not maintain proper paperwork of patients that were admitted there. The committee found no paperwork related to the admission of Gaikwad at the hospital apart from an entry in the overbook.

The report further said that hospital superintendent Dr Yogesh Sharma did not perform the supervision of work done by nurses properly.

The report said that Gaikwad was treated in the ICU by Dr Pramod Borgave and nurses Puja Sawant, Jira Dhanka, Raveena and Kamini Bhoir.

The committee recommended that the nurses be transferred to some other hospital, where they should be given training for a week about how records have to be maintained for patients.

It also recommended that Dr Sharma be transferred from the hospital. It also added that proper records should be maintained at the hospital and steps like giving name tags to patients and taking their photographs when they are admitted should also be followed to ensure such an incident does not take place again.

Dr Sharma will be replaced by Dr Aniruddh Malgaonkar.

The report also stated that family members of those admitted at the hospital should be given daily health updates. The report also suggested that the face section of the body bag should be kept transparent so that family members can identify the deceased.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd