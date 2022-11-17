scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Family demands magisterial inquiry: Bombay HC seeks govt response in Pardhi youth’s death in police custody

The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Maharashtra government and its Crime Investigation Department (CID) department in connection to a plea seeking magisterial inquiry into the death of Nagesh Ramdas Pawar (29) in Government Railway Police custody in August.

Pawar, who belonged to the Pardhi community, was a resident of Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district and a native of Mohol in Solapur. The state CID had taken over the investigation into his death.

The plea filed by Nagesh’s sister Rani Pawar sought magisterial inquiry under Section 176 (1-A) of the CrPC, along with a fresh postmortem examination by an independent medical officer. It also sought video recording of the postmortem examination. The plea further sought compensation for Pawar’s kin due to the alleged inhuman treatment meted out to him by the state.

A bench led by Justice Ajey S Gadkari and Justice Milind N Jadhav issued notice to the state authorities, along with national and state human rights commissions, seeking their response to the plea in the next hearing after two weeks.

While arresting Nagesh on August 16, the police had said he was wanted in connection to eight offences of robbery and dacoity committed over the last five years. He died in custody on August 24.

Nagesh’s family members had alleged that he died as he was tortured in police custody. The GRP had denied the allegation and claimed that Nagesh died at the Sassoon hospital in Pune while undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

More from Mumbai

Rani Pawar, a resident of Vaiduwadi in Hadapsar of Pune city, in her plea – argued through Rani Pawar, a resident of Vaiduwadi in Hadapsar of Pune city, in her plea – argued through advocates Ritesh Thobde, Sagar Tambe and Kamran Shaikh said that it is responsibility of police to ensure that that people in custody are not deprived of right to life. The plea added that Nagesh’s wife and three minor children were dependent on him and since he died due to brutalities by police, they should be compensated under Section 357 of CrPC.

