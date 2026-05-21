From family albums to museum walls, CSMVS exhibition traces Mumbai’s Pathare Prabhu history

The exhibition, the first in the museum’s planned “Roots of a City” series, brings together heirlooms, oral histories, archival material and personal objects sourced from Pathare Prabhu families across Mumbai.

Written by Kaizan Kabrajee

Photographs tucked away in family albums, inherited silverware, handwritten recipes and ritual objects have come together at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya to tell the story of one of Mumbai’s oldest communities.

Opened this week at the museum’s Mumbai Gallery, *Roots of a City: The Pathare Prabhus of Mumbai* attempts to document the history of the Pathare Prabhu community through domestic memory rather than official archives or political milestones.

The exhibition also traces how the community adapted through different political eras. The exhibition also traces how the community adapted through different political eras.

The exhibition, the first in the museum’s planned “Roots of a City” series, brings together heirlooms, oral histories, archival material and personal objects sourced from Pathare Prabhu families across Mumbai.