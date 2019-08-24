Families eager to move into new homes, expedite BBD chawl redevelopment work: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Friday demanded that the redevelopment of Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls be expedited as families living in there were eager to move into new homes.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has failed to implement the BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project. After bhoomipujan (groundbreaking ceremony), there has been no movement there. People want new houses. The residents have concerns which need to be redressed. If MHADA hears the voice of the people and the legislators, the project may get fast-tracked,” Aaditya said.

Claiming that he had to step in as the project had made no progress in the last two years, Aaditya said that neither the people nor the local MLA’s were being taken into confidence, nor were their concerns addressed. Aaditya said he would soon meet Fadnavis and urge him to accelerate the project work.

On Friday, the Yuva Sena chief visited MHADA main office in Kalanagar, Bandra (East), and discussed various issues, including speeding up the BDD Chawl project. MHADA president Uday Samant reportedly has assured that the matter will put up for discussion at the Authority’s meeting on August 26.

Referring to the notices issued by the ACB for “illegal” sale of houses at BDD chawls, Aaditya said action should be taken on defaulters, not on the common man. The Sena is reportedly upset after the Chief Minister recently constituted a four-member high-powered committee to monitor the BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project without including any Sena member.

Constructed by the British, the BDD chawls are more than 100-year-old apartments situated in the heart of the city which are in a highly dilapidated state.

“The government should realise that it cannot undertake such a mega project without taking the residents into confidence,” Raju Waghmare, who leads the Akhil BDD Chawls Coordination Committee, said.