Falsification of history attempt to challenge progressive ideas that state is known for: Jitendra Awhad

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, who was arrested for protesting against the screening of a Marathi film that he claimed was distorting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s history, claims that such films are being used by right-wing groups to rewrite history. At the Town Hall hosted by The Indian Express, he talks about why he is the target of right-wing groups.

You halted the screening of Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev in Thane. Why?

I saw this movie… and the factual errors were quite disastrous. I strongly feel that distortion of historical facts takes the whole state to the wrong path. Chhatrpati Shivaji Maharaj is a hero for all of us. He was a social revolutionary who never believed in karmakand (rituals), brought together all castes and creeds and never differentiated on the basis of religion. The movie, however, tried to depict him in a different way and there are many historical errors. My point is that you cannot distort history. There is a concerted attempt to rewrite history. This is not limited to Shivaji, the same thing happened with Nehru… they are distorting Nehru’s character or silently attacking Gandhi.

Why do you think this is happening and what effects will this likely have?

Maharashtra has a long tradition of revolutionary and progressive ideologies. We have had stalwarts from Chakradhar Swami, Saint Dyaneshwar, Saint Tukaram, Jyotiba Phule to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar – all of them were social revolutionaries who laid the grounds to ensure that Maharashtra emerged as a fertile ground for nurturing progressive values and social equality. Many people, including members of the right-wing, do not like this and there is a concerted attempt to negate the work and ideas of these great people. The falsification of history is an attempt to challenge these progressive ideas. In today’s political scenario, unemployment and the economy are points of major concern. This manipulation and falsification of history are attempts to cover up these issues…

You speak about upholding Constitutional values. How do you then justify the shutting down of a movie that has been cleared by the Censor Board, which is a statutory body?”

The Censor Board is not infallible. It has greater responsibility in today’s times. I believe that it should scrutinise all historical pictures with an expert panel of historians. Cinema can have profound bearing in shaping societies… In today’s scenario, if you are going to showcase movies that bombard the viewer with this imagery that Chhatrapati Shivaji was a Muslim hater then the new generation is likely to believe in it.

Do you regret the violence during your protest?

I apologise that one person was manhandled by my workers. It should not have happened. However, please do not discount the politics behind my arrest. The man was a MNS worker. He gave a statement that ‘Jitendra Awhad was not involved in the assault but helped me to come out of the movie hall’. But then he was forced by (MNS chief) Raj Thackeray to file a complaint against me. After 72 hours (of the incident), the police added Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932 against me. They sent me a notice at 2 pm, asking me to come to the police station by 5 pm and arrested me at 2.30 pm. It was illegal arrest.

Later, you were also booked on charges of molestation.

It was a fabricated case. The video footage of the incident is there for everybody to see. I was framed. While I am stoic in handling these political attacks, this event affected my family. I, however, am thankful for my party and for the general public for standing behind me.

You represent Mumbra-Kalwa, which has a substantial minority population. Do you feel that you are targeted for this proximity?

More than 60 per cent of my constituency members are Hindus. I do not look at people in terms of their religion or caste. I speak through my work and the fact that I am accessible to my voters whenever they need me.

Who is your political guru?

For me Sharad Pawarji is bigger than God. That is all that I have to say about him.

There have been complaints about urban infrastructure in your constituency. Drug use is also a concern. How are you addressing them?

Do you think drugs are a problem only in Muslim areas? It happens in affluent regions as well in Thane. But it is easier to say that it happens more in Muslim areas. Which city of India does not have a drug problem? Basic thing is poverty, the situation at home. I agree that Mumbra and Kalwa are most neglected part of Thane Municipal Corporation. But I would like to thank the officers deputed in the area, whom I could convince and get infrastructure work done. There is a difference in what Mumbra was earlier and what it is today. However, it is a fact that Muslim localities are neglected. I cannot blame one party we all are responsible.

One accusation has been your alleged involvement in the Anant Karmuse assault case. Is it fine if a citizen is assaulted?

Not many people know that Anant Karmuse has been trolling me since 2016 and I had subsequently blocked him (on social media). It was in April 2020 when he posted a morphed picture of me, which was in very poor taste. Imagine if someone uploads a similar image of the PM, what will happen to him. I was in no way involved in the assault. I was not named in the first FIR. He was not beaten up brutally. He was examined twice and the medical certificate is on police record. Whatever happened next is a political conspiracy. Everyone knows who is behind this and why they are targeting me. I am vocal in standing up to fascists and right-wing elements. They are doing all that they can to stifle my voice.