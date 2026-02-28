Falling iron rod from Sewri-Worli project hits Mumbai pedestrian

The accident was reported along the Acharya Donde Marg, while the victim was passing by the KEM Hospital in Mumbai.

A 22-year-old person was injured after an iron rod from the worksite of the Sewri-Worli elevated road came crashing down on him on Friday night.

The victim had been identified as Ganesh Vishnu Budhale, 22.

The incident was reported at 8.45 pm along the Acharya Donde Marg, while Budhale was passing by the KEM hospital.

According to officers, residents rushed Budhale, who incurred injuries to his head, to the Gleneagles Hospital, where the doctors maintained that his condition is stable.

A day after the incident, Leader of Opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Shiv Sena’s (UBT) senior corporator, Kishori Pednekar, on Saturday visited the hospital to meet the injured person.