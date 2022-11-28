Fall in temperature leads to AQI dip in several areas in Mumbai

While Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) is in the ‘moderate’ category at present, there are certain pockets in the city whose AQI readings are ‘poor’. Currently, Mumbai’s overall AQI readings show 149, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

According to SAFAR’s AQI monitoring chart, an AQI between 0-50 is termed ‘good’, between 51-100 it is ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 is ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 is ‘very poor’ and beyond 400, AQI is labelled ‘severe’.

While the overall AQI reading on Friday morning showed 173 (moderate), several pockets of the city continued to record worse AQI. In Chembur, it showed 249 on Monday afternoon, followed by Colaba (235), Bhandup (180) and Malad (169). While Worli showed an AQI of 132 on Monday afternoon, in the morning it was over 200. Andheri and Borivli recorded an AQI of 169 and 128, respectively.

It is pertinent to note that throughout the last two months, when Mumbai continued to record poor AQI, Worli’s AQI was in the ‘good’ category on most days.

Weather experts have attributed this dip in AQI to the fall in temperature. Dr Gufran Beig, senior scientist and founder project director at SAFAR, said that due to the dip in temperature, there has been a fall in wind speed. “As the temperature is getting cooler, there is a stagnant condition in the weather due to which the wind speed is low. Therefore, particulate matters remain suspended in the atmosphere for longer periods in the form of mist and haze. This eventually leads to poor AQI,” Beig told The Indian Express on Monday.

He added that the pockets in Mumbai that are experiencing poor AQI are also recording a significant drop in temperature, especially during the morning and evening hours. He also maintained that the city’s overall AQI will continue to oscillate between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ categories till the end of January, following which the AQI is expected to pick up.

“For the past few months, AQI was affected mostly due to vehicular emission and pollution. But the situation is different this year, as the wind speed throughout the city is very low and the average speed recorded this year is also lesser than past few years. This is an unusual weather condition that the city is recording this year,” Beig said.

AQI is measured by the presence of PM2.5 constituents, which are air particulate matter that have a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres. PM2.5 components comprise burn residues, dust particles and components discharged from vehicular emissions.