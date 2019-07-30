Fake WhatsApp profile: Man held for sending nude pictures of ex-girlfriend to her husband, friends

POLICE ARRESTED a 27-year-old man for allegedly creating a fake WhatsApp profile of a woman and sending inappropriate pictures of her to her husband, sister and her friends. The accused and the woman were in a relationship that had turned sour, following which he started harassing her, police said.

Advertising

The complainant, in her statement to the police, said she met the man in 2016 at her workplace after which they became friends and later got into a physical relationship. “The two moved in together a year later and rented a flat in the western suburbs,” said an officer.

According to police, the woman, who was unmarried then, had ended the relationship after the man refused to marry her.

“The woman then left the house. Whenever the accused tried reaching her through calls or messages, the woman did not respond,” the officer added.

Police said the man, however, managed to get her address and went to her apartment and threatened to disrupt her life and told her that he will not allow her to marry anyone else. Fearing he might harm her, the woman even changed her residential address twice, police added.

Advertising

“In 2018, after the woman got married, the accused started harassing her again as he kept calling her asking to leave her husband. He would request her to come and live with him,” an officer said.

Police further said when she did not pay any heed, he created a fake WhatsApp account in her name and started sending her nude pictures to her relatives and friends.

“We have learnt that the accused has not procured any images illegally. In fact, they had clicked these when they were in a relationship. He had been sending the images to her husband, her cousins and other mutual friends,” an investigator said.

Police said when her sister called her and told her about the pictures, she lodged an FIR, following which a case was registered under sections 354D (stalking) and 509 (word, act or gesture insulting woman’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 66C (identity theft) and 67 (transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

“He was then traced through call data records of the number from which the images were sent and was arrested,” an investigator added.

The accused was produced before the court and was later remanded in judicial custody.