Fake vaccine case: Borivali police drops names of 2 accused from chargesheets

In a relief to two persons accused in fake vaccination drives case, the Borivali Police have dropped their names from the chargesheets it recently submitted before the Borivali magistrate court. These included a trustee of Aditya College of Architecture, and the owner of Mansi Share and Stock Advisors company — both located in Borivali (west).

As many as 739 people from both places were administered fake Covid-19 vaccine as part of an unauthorised drive held on their respective premises in May and June. The trustee of the college, whose name police did not reveal, and owner of the private company, Hardik Shah, were earlier named as accused in the FIR.

The names included in the chargesheets are Dr Shivraj Pataria, 61, and his wife Neeta Pataria, 60, who ran Shivam Hospital in Kandivali (W); Manish Tripathi, 26, a dentist who ran a nursing institute next to the hospital; Karim Akbar Ali, 19, a nursing student in Tripathi’s institute; Mahendra Pratap Singh, 39, a former employee of Malad Medical Association, among others. All these accused were named in the first fake vaccination chargesheet filed by Kandivali police earlier this month. In all, 12 FIRs have been registered across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane against the same group.

Rajesh Pandey, 52, a friend of Singh and former employee of Kokilaben Hospital, has been booked in the Aditya college chargesheet. In the private firm’s case, two travel agents — Shrikant Mane and Seema Ahuja — who contacted the firm for the drive have been named as accused.

On May 26, the first drive was conducted for 514 employees of the company and a few residents of the society where the firm’s office is located. The FIR in the case was registered by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against the accused, including 38-year-old Shah, as he allegedly did not follow the correct procedure.

Based on BMC’s complaint, the Borivali Police had also booked the trustee of Aditya college for not following procedure; his name has also not been included in the chargesheet.

A Borivali Police official said, “The probe against them (Shah and Aditya college trustee) is on and we have not yet decided what action should be taken against them.”