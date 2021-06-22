Fake vaccination drives unfortunate, says Bombay HC; asks BMC, Maharashtra govt to form policy

Expressing ‘serious concerns over recent incidents of unauthorised and fake vaccination drives in the city, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to formulate a policy to ensure that such instances are not repeated.

The court said that the issue was indeed serious wherein some fraudsters had played with the lives of people to make money and asked the government to submit progress reports of the investigations conducted in such incidents and asked it to unearth the racket and find the kingpin indulging in ‘novel way’ of defrauding people amid the pandemic.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni also asked the state government and BMC to inform it whether a system can be put in place through state health officials or ward health officers in the city to keep a track of the vaccines being released to organisers of camps at schools, residential societies and other places.

The HC said, “In these kinds of matters of fraud in vaccination, the state should be very much serious and should not delay the investigation. Let BMC and state govt form policy on SOS basis so that no innocent persons suffer. The most unfortunate part is even in current times when entire humanity is suffering, some people are committing fraud. It is unimaginable. It is indeed a serious issue to play with the lives of people.”

The bench added, “There must be some control of the government to ensure what has been injected is the vaccine and not plain water or spurious vial. Imagine the plight of a person who is not vaccinated with the original vaccine. What could be the state of his/her mind?”

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Siddharth Chandrashekhar seeking court’s intervention over the issues faced by citizens in booking vaccination slots on the Co-win Portal and seeking priority for elderly people for vaccination.

Advocate Anita Shekhar- Castellino, appearing for the petitioner, submitted news reports pertaining to incidents of unauthorised or fake drives for Covid-19 vaccination in Kandivali, Versova and Khar and said that strict action was required

Senior Counsel Anil Sakhare for the BMC submitted that the police had begun the probe and there has to be some mechanism by which the corporation is informed about such drives so that precautionary measures can be taken and action be initiated against the fraudsters.

The court also sought a progress report of investigations by the next hearing on June 23.

Meanwhile, the HC also heard another PIL by city-based lawyers Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari seeking directions to provide door-to-door vaccination facility elderly, bedridden, and specially-abled persons.

Additional Government Pleader Geeta Shastri for state submitted the draft guidelines of the state Covid task force for home vaccination and sought a week’s time to get approval for implementation of the same by the state government.

After perusing state task force draft guidelines, the HC observed, ” We Prima facie we record that the task force has been proceeding in the right direction. We deem it appropriate to leave it to the wisdom of the task force to explore ways and means for incorporating such measures as it thinks beneficial for the health of the elderly and disabled citizens in whose interest such guidelines are conceived. We hope and trust that at the next hearing on June 29, the state government will be in a position to place before us approved guidelines,” HC said.