Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Fake stamp paper scam: Court sends Telgi’s co-accused to 5 yrs in jail after he pleads guilty

While the stamp paper case against Abdul Karim Telgi was abated after he died, the FIR against Shabbir Shaikh was registered in 2010.

The sessions court on Tuesday sentenced Shabbir Shaikh (51), an accused in the fake and counterfeit stamp paper “scam”, known as the Telgi scam, to five years of rigorous imprisonment, after he pleaded guilty. Shaikh, the second accused in the case after prime accused Abdul Karim Telgi, had been lodged in Yerawada jail in Pune since 2002 in another case.

While the stamp paper case against Telgi was abated after he died, the FIR against Shaikh was registered in 2010. The chargesheet was filed in 2014 and he was taken into custody in the case earlier this year. Telgi and Shaikh were alleged to have hatched a conspiracy and falsely prepared non-judicial stamp papers to pass them off as genuine.

The prosecution had demanded the maximum sentence for Shaikh, stating that he was convicted earlier in similar offences. Shaikh had told Additional Sessions Judge S U Hake that he has been in jail for the last 20 years and should be be let off with minimum punishment.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to the charges voluntarily. The court sentenced him to five years in jail in view of the nature of offences and his previous convictions. It also imposed a fine of over Rs. 20,000 on him.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 12:55:15 am
