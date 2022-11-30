Fake policemen who robbed chairman of a Mumbai educational institute held

Days after a chairman of an educational institute lodged a complaint with Mumbai’s Tilak Nagar police station that he and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 25 lakh by two men posing as policemen in Ghatkopar, the police have arrested three persons, including the autorickshaw driver who took them to the spot and helped them escape, police said Wednesday.

The police said that Arfat Khan and Akbar alias Ashish were arrested on Monday and the autorickshaw driver Arshad Khan on Sunday.

The police officials said that the incident took place on Friday afternoon when two unknown persons, who claimed to be policemen, arrived in an autorickshaw near Rajawadi and under the pretext of seizing ‘black money’, they snatched the bags with cash from the complainant, Shashikant Dagle, and escaped.

Dagle is the chairman of Manjuldhara Educational and Social Institute and a resident of Tulsi Vihar complex in Asangaon.

According to police, Dagle along with his associate Sushil Talele was looking for a piece of land for their trust in Kalyan.

“They had selected land in Tokawade village at Kalyan for which the duo had even collected money. However, they needed money to be deposited in their trust’s bank account, so that they could directly make payment from it to buy the land but they had cash,” said an official.

They got referred to one Dilip Jadhav, who promised to resolve their issue and subsequently introduced them to a person called Amit. Dagle and Talele then met Amit at a restaurant in Ghatkopar on November 14. There, they met a person called Amir who claimed to be in the construction business. Amir promised to take the cash from them and deposit it in their trust’s bank account.

“The two trusted them and went to Rajawadi area in Ghatkopar on Friday with Rs 25 lakh in cash and their trust’s documents,” said an investigator, adding, “Jadhav also accompanied them.”

After reaching the location, Dagle, Talele, and Jadhav were stopped by two persons, who claimed to be police officers and they started frisking their bags. Under the pretext of taking action for carrying ‘black money’, they took the two bags (filled with cash) and escaped in the autorickshaw, the officer said.

Dagle and Talele reached Tilak Nagar police station, where a case was registered.

“The auto driver claimed that he was paid Rs 30,000 to help them escape,” said the officer.

Police said that they are trying to identify the roles of each individual in the crime. They suspect the role of a ‘fourth person’ in the crime who is allegedly the mastermind and is in possession of the major share of the money.