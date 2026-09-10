Fake PMO ID, a ‘worthy cause’ and bid to impress family: What Rohan Parikh told cops

The 24-year-old man arrested for allegedly using a fake Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) identity card in Mumbai has told police that he created the impression that he worked for the PMO to impress his family and portray himself as someone associated with a “worthy cause”, even as investigators probe whether there was more to his actions.

Sources said police suspect the man used artificial intelligence to create the PMO identity card and are investigating the claim. Police are also looking for the third accused in the case.

Rohan Parikh allegedly told police during questioning that he had convinced his family that he was working with the PMO and wanted to present himself as someone involved in “nation building”, sources said. Police, however, are allegedly not convinced by the explanation and are examining other possible motives.