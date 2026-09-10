The 24-year-old man arrested for allegedly using a fake Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) identity card in Mumbai has told police that he created the impression that he worked for the PMO to impress his family and portray himself as someone associated with a “worthy cause”, even as investigators probe whether there was more to his actions.
Sources said police suspect the man used artificial intelligence to create the PMO identity card and are investigating the claim. Police are also looking for the third accused in the case.
Rohan Parikh allegedly told police during questioning that he had convinced his family that he was working with the PMO and wanted to present himself as someone involved in “nation building”, sources said. Police, however, are allegedly not convinced by the explanation and are examining other possible motives.
Investigators are also probing Parikh’s claim that he received an email in 2024 informing him that he had been selected to work with the PMO. “We are checking if any mails have been deleted but based on the evidence we have found so far, we have not found any such email,” a police officer said.
Parikh was arrested along with his security guard Dilip Kunde, 49, a retired Army personnel from rural Nashik, at Jio World Plaza in BKC on Monday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme at the adjacent Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.
Police said Parikh, Kunde and their office employee Prathamesh Bagul, who is a wanted accused, entered the mall after Parikh allegedly showed security personnel a digital PMO identity card. The trio then purchased a perfume and wallet before leaving.
Parikh’s lawyers told the court on Tuesday that he was himself a victim of fraud and had genuinely believed for nearly two years that he was associated with the PMO.
Story continues below this ad
According to the defence, Parikh was contacted in 2024 by a man identifying himself as Tarun Gupta, who offered him an advisory role with the PMO. He allegedly received an offer letter, an identity card and a letter purportedly signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides communication relating to a “Defence Acquisition Policy”.
Police said there was currently no evidence linking Parikh or his actions to the Prime Minister’s programme. Kunde was carrying a licensed revolver and six live cartridges, police said.
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
Experience & Authority
Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field.
Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus.
Key Beats:
Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch.
Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force.
Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict.
Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations.
Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed.
Credentials & Trustworthiness
Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order.
He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More