Fake Mumbai Port Trust website: Police complaint lodged against fraudsters

The Mumbai Port Trust has lodged a complaint with MRA Marg police station stating that a few unidentified persons had created a fake website of the company to dupe people. The police said the cyber frauds had called for job applications on the fake website and were charging Rs 1,000 per application.

According to the police, a case was registered on Monday after the joint director and chief information security officer of MPT, Balasubramaniam Venkateshwarrao Vajpeyayajula, lodged a complaint with police.

The police said that on September 13, the complainant received a message from a retired MPT employee. “The retired employee said the applicants were charged money but were not receiving any receipt on paying the application fee,” said an officer. “He went on to ask whether the website was genuine,” he said.

Similar complaints were received from another employee of MPT, following which they conducted an inquiry. It came to light that some frauds had created a fake website and had put up an advertisement that the process of job recruitment was going on in the Mumbai Port Trust.

“Also, the aspirants who opened the website were directed to Paytm and were charged money for their application,” said an officer.

When the MPT staff realised that the mischief was done to dupe aspirants, they approached MRA Marg police and a case was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC and 66 (D) of the IT Act. The investigators are trying to trace the culprits through the IP address as well as the bank account to which the money was sent.