Fake invoice racket busted, one arrested

The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Bhiwandi Commissionerate in Mumbai Zone, on Thursday busted a fake invoice racket involving issuance of invoices worth Rs 164 crore and availing/passing on Input Tax credit (ITC) of Rs 17 crore.

The alleged kingpin of the syndicate, Deepak Turkar, was arrested. An officer said, “The anti-evasion wing of CGST Bhiwandi Commissionerate was investigating a fake company, Raj Enterprises, whose suppliers and recipients were also found to be non-existent.

A chain of availing and passing on fraudulent ITC was established by these firms.”

Officers said the probe had revealed that the accused was involved in establishing and managing the firm by forging documents belonging to people from poor financial background.