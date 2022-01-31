Man creates fake Instagram profile to sexually harass former partner, arrested

THE MUMBAI Crime Branch’s cyber police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly creating a fake Instagram profile of a man to sexually harass his former girlfriend as he suspected her of having an affair with another person.

The BKC cyber police arrested the accused on January 28 based on technical evidence and information provided by the social media platform. The accused is from Maharashtra and works on a contractual basis with a government department.

The complainant in the case is a man, who is a friend of the woman. The police said the accused’s girlfriend had broken up with him last year because he used to suspect her character.

The complainant earlier this month was informed about his fake profile on Instagram. The accused had created this fake profile and was sending obscene messages to his ex-girlfriend and other women through this page in a bid to defame the complainant. The police said the accused suspected that the complainant was having an affair with his ex-girlfriend.

An FIR was registered earlier this month under Sections 419 (impersonation), 500 (defamation) of the IPC, and 66 C (impersonating using computer resources) and 67 (sending obscene content in electronic form) of the IT Act.