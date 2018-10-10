‘Fake’ encounter case: No specific input that Tulsiram would try to escape from custody, CBI officer tells court

Tulsiram Prajapati (File) Tulsiram Prajapati (File)

A CBI officer claimed before the special CBI court on Tuesday that the superintendent of Udaipur jail, where Tulsiram Prajapati was lodged before his alleged fake encounter in December 2006, had said that no specific input was received regarding an apprehension that he will attempt to escape from custody.

According to the accused policemen, Tulsiram had escaped from custody during a train journey, while returning from a court hearing from Ahmedabad to Udaipur and was subsequently gunned down in an encounter. The CBI chargesheets claim that a perception was created by the accused policemen that there was a possibility of Tulsiram attempting to escape from custody.

On Tuesday, CBI officer Rajeev Chandola, who had investigated the alleged fake encounter, told the court that during his probe he had written to the superintendent of Udaipur central jail, asking whether there was any specific input from the then superintendent, Udaipur jail (discharged accused Dinesh M N), regarding the possibility of Tulsiram escaping. “The reply I received from the jail superintendent said no specific input was given,” Chandola told the court.

Further, he said he had also written to the Udaipur jail superintendent, seeking to know if there was any complaint received by him from the police guards who escorted Tulsiram for his court hearings in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh about him attempting to escape. “I was told by the jail superintendent that he had never received any such complaint,” Chandola told the court.

Chandola said as part of his probe he had collected documents, including the receipt memorandum from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to whom Tulsiram had written applications before his death claiming threat to his life. Tulsiram had allegedly written the applications stating that he was facing threats to his life as he was a witness to the abduction of his associate Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife Kausarbi in November 2005.

According to the CBI, Tulsiram, Sohrabuddin and Kausarbi were abducted from a bus in Zahirabad in the then Andhra Pradesh by a team of policemen from Gujarat and Rajasthan. While Sohrabuddin was shown to have been killed in an encounter on November 26, 2005, Kausarbi too was subsequently killed, the CBI claims.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App