Fake documents in names of Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde used in Ramai Awas scheme, alleges Ambadas Danve

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve on Tuesday alleged in the Legislative Council that fake caste certificates, ration cards and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation property tax receipts were prepared in the names of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to include them in applications under the Ramai Awas Yojana, a housing scheme for members of the Scheduled Caste and Neo-Buddhist communities. Alleging large-scale irregularities, Danve demanded a high-level inquiry and strict action against those responsible.
Raising the issue in the House, Danve alleged that fake documents, handwritten beneficiary lists, fake ration cards and fake property tax receipts were used to include ineligible people in the scheme. He alleged that officials of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, the Social Justice Department, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), agents and others worked together to misuse the scheme.
The MLC also alleged that the husband of a BJP corporator figured among the beneficiaries despite having 33 bank accounts.
He claimed that a fake ration card was prepared in the name of “Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis”, showing him as a resident of Rahul Nagar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which falls within the constituency of Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat. He alleged that fake property tax receipts and a fake caste certificate were also prepared in Fadnavis’s name. According to Danve, the fake property tax record even showed pending dues of Rs 185.
Making similar allegations against Shinde, Danve claimed that a fake ration card carrying the names of the deputy chief minister, his wife, son, MP Shrikant Shinde, daughter-in-law and grandson had also been prepared. He further alleged that a fake caste certificate was issued in Shinde’s name.
Danve also alleged that beneficiary lists were prepared manually instead of through the online system and approved without proper verification. He claimed municipal officials and engineers cleared applications without carrying out site inspections, allowing many ineligible people to receive benefits. In some cases, he alleged, both husband and wife were approved even though only one member of a family is eligible under the scheme.
Referring to earlier protests by former Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar MP Imtiaz Jaleel, Danve said similar allegations had been raised previously.
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Replying to the discussion, Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, who is also the guardian minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said no money had been released under the applications currently under examination.
The minister said applications received by the then Aurangabad Municipal Corporation between 2010-11 and 2022-23 had remained pending for years and no houses were built. Some applications were later found to be ineligible, while others were cancelled.
He said the government subsequently shifted the scheme to an online application process. Fresh applications were invited in May 2025, and 8,442 applications were received. All applicants were called for physical verification, but only 2,913 appeared.
During random checks, officials found that some applicants were from other states, Shirsat said. After scrutiny of the documents, 330 applications were taken up for detailed examination, of which 221 applicants were found eligible.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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