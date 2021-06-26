‘Fake degree’: Bombay HC asks Mumbai Police to submit probe report into doctor’s arrest

The HC on Thursday had directed the Mumbai Police commissioner to submit the status report of the probe in the stalking cases by next week. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Mumbai Police to submit an investigation progress report into the arrest of a 36-year-old psychologist residing at Kalina in Santacruz for allegedly practising at a premium hospital in

Bandra (West) for at least two years by using a fake degree before she was removed from the post.

The woman, through three other petitions, has also accused certain persons of stalking and harassing her at the behest of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and her estranged husband. The HC on Thursday had directed the Mumbai Police commissioner to submit the status report of the probe in the stalking cases by next week.

On Friday, a division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice G A Sanap was hearing the woman’s plea challenging a magistrate court order rejecting her bail plea and seeking that an FIR lodged against her by the Bandra police last month be partly quashed.

The HC was informed that the woman has moved a bail plea before sessions court after it was rejected by the magistrate court. It then asked the sessions court to dispose the plea by June 28, when HC is likely to hear the petition challenging her arrest.

Advocate Abha Singh, representing the woman, said that the FIR was filed with malafide intent to “illegally arrest” the petitioner without a warrant or notice and in “retaliation” of her three petitions seeking registration of FIRs on charges of stalking and harassment.

Chief Public Prosecutor Deepak Thakare, representing Mumbai Police, said that there was no malafide intent in registering the FIR and the arrest was justified.

The bench in its order noted, “Considering submission made by petitioner for urgency in matter, we request sessions judge to dispose of her bail plea as earliest, preferably on or before Monday June 28. The petitioner is to apply to HC registry for listing of her case on June 28.”