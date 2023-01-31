scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Fake caste certificate case: Mumbai court issues proclamation against Amravati MP Navneet Rana’s father

A case was filed against MP Navneet Rana and her father Harbhajan Kundles based on a complaint by a man, who alleged that she used a forged caste certificate to contest elections from a seat reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Rana and her father for seeking an adjournment. (File)
Listen to this article
Fake caste certificate case: Mumbai court issues proclamation against Amravati MP Navneet Rana’s father
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A magistrate court in Mumbai’s Sewri on Monday issued a proclamation against Amravati MP Navneet Rana’s father Harbhajan Kundles for not appearing before it despite a non-bailable warrant. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Rana and her father for seeking an adjournment.

This was in connection with proceedings in a case filed against them on the complaint of a man, who alleged that a forged caste certificate was used by Rana to contest the elections as an Independent candidate from a seat reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. Based on a probe, a chargesheet was filed against the two and the Sewri court had issued summons.

The two had sought discharge from the proceedings but their pleas before the magistrate court and the sessions court were rejected. On Monday, Rana’s lawyer sought an adjournment, which the court granted but imposed a fine.

More from Mumbai

Last month, the sessions court had rejected their appeal seeking discharge from the case observing that a prima facie case is made against them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 09:21 IST
Next Story

Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close