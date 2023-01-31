Fake caste certificate case: Mumbai court issues proclamation against Amravati MP Navneet Rana’s father

A magistrate court in Mumbai’s Sewri on Monday issued a proclamation against Amravati MP Navneet Rana’s father Harbhajan Kundles for not appearing before it despite a non-bailable warrant. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Rana and her father for seeking an adjournment.

This was in connection with proceedings in a case filed against them on the complaint of a man, who alleged that a forged caste certificate was used by Rana to contest the elections as an Independent candidate from a seat reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. Based on a probe, a chargesheet was filed against the two and the Sewri court had issued summons.

The two had sought discharge from the proceedings but their pleas before the magistrate court and the sessions court were rejected. On Monday, Rana’s lawyer sought an adjournment, which the court granted but imposed a fine.

Last month, the sessions court had rejected their appeal seeking discharge from the case observing that a prima facie case is made against them.