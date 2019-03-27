Fake call centre case: Model arrested over five months after she went missing

MORE THAN five months after being on the run, a small time model Aarti Saxena was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch from Esplanade court on Monday amidst high drama. Saxena – whose anticipatory bail application had been rejected by the Bombay High Court for allegedly being involved in a fake call centre, operating out of Andheri – surrendered before the Esplanade court and applied for bail immediately. A Crime Branch team rushed to the court room after receiving a tip off and arrested her from the court room. She has been remanded in police custody till March 28.

Unit 9 of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch had on September 7 last year raided a bogus call centre operating out of Andheri West and arrested eight people in the case. Fraudsters would make calls to US citizens claiming to sell them software and take money under various pretexts. On checking the documents, the Crime Branch found that Saxena had been named as one of the owners of the call centre. A Jaguar car allegedly purchased out of proceeds of crime was also missing.

Police filed a 3,500-page chargesheet on December 6, 2018 against eight accused and named Saxena as a wanted accused. In January, she applied for anticipatory bail before sessions court, where the application was rejected. In February, the High Court, too, rejected the bail application after which she decided to surrender, an officer said.