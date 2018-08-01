Fake call centre busted in Thane, four arrested

The arrested persons were accused of cheating people by promising them interest-free loans, police said. (Representational Image) The arrested persons were accused of cheating people by promising them interest-free loans, police said. (Representational Image)

Thane police busted a fake call centre in the city and arrested four people who had allegedly duped several people. The accused were cheating people by promising them interest-free loans, police said.

According to police, the complainant, a housewife from Shil-Daighar was cheated by the accused of Rs 4 lakh when she approached the police. “The complainant had been contacted over the phone and promised an interest-free loan of Rs 6 lakh. However, she was asked to pay facilitator fees multiple times. The money was deposited in various bank accounts, by the complainant,” an officer said.

However, when she asked for the loan to be sanctioned, the accused switched off their phones and went missing, police said. “She had by then already paid Rs 4 lakh to the accused. She realised that she had been duped and reported the crime to us,” a police officer from Shil-Daighar said.

“Since there had only been a telephonic conversation between the accused and the complainant, we started investigating technically. Based on the call details, we raided the call centre running in Naupada,” a senior officer from Thane police said.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Singh (30), Maruti Shelar (28), Dipak Giri (21) and Imtiaz Qureshi (27), police said. “They had sophisticated software to change their voices and numbers even. From them we have obtained a list of people they had already cheated,” an officer privy to the case said.

“We are interrogating how they started and if more people are involved in the case. They are in police custody, now,” said the officer. He added, “We are also investigating if they are part of a bigger gang, as they had a lot of data, which they were using to make calls.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App