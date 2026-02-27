For failure to attend briefing: Protem Speaker orders suspension of IAS officer in MPCB

On Friday, a file recommending suspension was placed before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is yet to take a final decision. (File Photo)

Protem Speaker of the State Assembly Dilip Lande on Thursday ordered the suspension of two senior officials of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board after they failed to attend a briefing convened by Environment Minister Pankaja Munde.

The officials named in the order are MPCB Member Secretary M Devendra Singh, an IAS officer, and Joint Director Satish Padval.

The order has drawn attention in political circles as the MPCB is chaired by Siddhesh Kadam of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, while the Environment Department is headed by BJP leader Pankaja Munde.

The action followed a discussion in the Legislative Assembly on pollution in Chandrapur district, during which Munde informed the House that key MPCB officials had not attended meetings she had called on the issue. Taking serious note of the absence, Lande termed it gross negligence and disrespect towards the people of Maharashtra represented by elected members, and directed that action be initiated.