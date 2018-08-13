Follow Us:
Sunday, August 12, 2018
Failing to get admission to college, 16-year-old girl sets self on fire: police
Failing to get admission to college, 16-year-old girl sets self on fire: police

The girl has suffered severe burns and is critical, said KEM Hospital’s dean Dr Avinash Supe.

| Mumbai | Published: August 13, 2018 3:50:40 am
A 16-year-old girl allegedly tried to commit suicide on Sunday after she failed to get admission into a college despite multiple attempts. The girl was rushed to the KEM hospital, sources said.

According to police, the girl, a resident of Worli Koliwada, tried to set herself on fire in her house. “We aren’t sure what exactly happened. But as of now, the girl has been sent to KEM hospital,” said a neighbour. According to police sources, the girl tried to immolate herself as she was troubled by the admission process. “We are going to talk to her and understand better about what happened,” said an officer.

The girl has suffered severe burns and is critical, said KEM Hospital’s dean Dr Avinash Supe. “She has severe third degree burns. Our concern is infection control,” Supe added.

