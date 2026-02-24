Fadnavis warns of ‘digital arrest’ calls, urges people to simply hang up and report matter to 1930 helpline

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express photo by Akash Patil)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also serves as the home minister, warned people on Tuesday against responding to video calls regarding “digital arrests,” stating that such arrests have no legal standing. “Digital arrest” scammers impersonate CBI or police officials, using video calls to create fraudulent “virtual jail” environments to intimidate victims.

The chief minister stressed the critical importance of the “golden hour”—the first 60 minutes following a cyber fraud. He urged people to simply hang up on suspicious callers and report the interaction to the 1930 helpline.

While responding to a query from Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi during Question Hour in the legislature, the chief minister emphasised that no law enforcement agency or government body will ever conduct an arrest via a video call or demand money to settle a legal matter.