Fadnavis warns of ‘digital arrest’ calls, urges people to simply hang up and report matter to 1930 helpline

Speaking in the legislature, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also stressed the critical importance of the ‘golden hour’—the first 60 minutes following a cyber fraud.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 03:00 PM IST
Devendra FadnavisMaharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express photo by Akash Patil)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also serves as the home minister, warned people on Tuesday against responding to video calls regarding “digital arrests,” stating that such arrests have no legal standing. “Digital arrest” scammers impersonate CBI or police officials, using video calls to create fraudulent “virtual jail” environments to intimidate victims.

The chief minister stressed the critical importance of the “golden hour”—the first 60 minutes following a cyber fraud. He urged people to simply hang up on suspicious callers and report the interaction to the 1930 helpline.

While responding to a query from Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi during Question Hour in the legislature, the chief minister emphasised that no law enforcement agency or government body will ever conduct an arrest via a video call or demand money to settle a legal matter.

The chief minister said that Maharashtra has established India’s most advanced cybersecurity centre. He said the facility is now a national model for other states seeking to track digital footprints and dismantle fraudulent call centres.

Even highly experienced individuals, including a retired IAS officer and a senior naval officer, have fallen prey to these sophisticated scams, Fadnavis said.

Between late 2025 and early 2026, the state recorded 145 major cybercrime cases involving fraud totalling over Rs 129 crore. Minister of State for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam highlighted a case in Ahilyanagar where police successfully put a hold on Rs 78 lakh out of Rs 87 lakh stolen from a victim.

The chief minister stated that both the central and state governments were implementing comprehensive awareness campaigns to educate the public about cybercrime.

