Fadnavis vs MVA on appointment of administrators to gram panchayats

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis opposed the move. Pointing out that the Bombay High Court was hearing a petition in this regard, Fadnavis contended that the Bill’s provisions were contrary to the affidavit filed by the state advocate general before the HC. (File)

On the first day of the Monsoon Session of the state legislature, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the Opposition clashed over the contentious issue of appointment of administrators to gram panchayats.

When the proceedings of the Assembly began, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar proposed the reinstatement of a Bill for the appointment of the administrators.

But Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis opposed the move. Pointing out that the Bombay High Court was hearing a petition in this regard, Fadnavis contended that the Bill’s provisions were contrary to the affidavit filed by the state advocate general before the HC. “Make appointments as per the HC directives,” he said.

Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif, whose department oversees the functioning of the gram panchayats, defended the Bill, saying that there was nothing ultra-vires to the Constitution. An animated exchange later ensued between Fadnavis and ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Anil Parab and Jayant Patil on the issue.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal allowed the ruling side to table the Bill, which will come up for discussion and approval on Tuesday.

