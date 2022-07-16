scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

Fadnavis visits Raj Thackeray’s residence, says meet not political

Speaking to reporters later, Fadnavis said, "In Maharashtra, we have a culture of following political etiquette. He was unwell and I paid him a visit.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 16, 2022 12:50:36 am
Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis meets Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, in Mumbai, Friday, July 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS president Raj Thackeray Friday. The meeting, which took place at Thackeray’s residence in Dadar here, comes ahead of civic elections in Mumbai and pending Cabinet expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led government in the state. But Fadnavis maintained that it was only a “courtesy visit” for enquiring about Thackeray’s health. The MNS chief underwent a hip replacement surgery in June.

More from Mumbai

Speaking to reporters later, Fadnavis said, “In Maharashtra, we have a culture of following political etiquette. He was unwell and I paid him a visit. What is so political about it?” MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said he and his party colleagues were present when the two leaders met, but later Fadnavis and Thackeray had a separate discussion for over an hour.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement