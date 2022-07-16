Fadnavis visits Raj Thackeray’s residence, says meet not political

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS president Raj Thackeray Friday. The meeting, which took place at Thackeray’s residence in Dadar here, comes ahead of civic elections in Mumbai and pending Cabinet expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led government in the state. But Fadnavis maintained that it was only a “courtesy visit” for enquiring about Thackeray’s health. The MNS chief underwent a hip replacement surgery in June.

Speaking to reporters later, Fadnavis said, “In Maharashtra, we have a culture of following political etiquette. He was unwell and I paid him a visit. What is so political about it?” MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said he and his party colleagues were present when the two leaders met, but later Fadnavis and Thackeray had a separate discussion for over an hour.