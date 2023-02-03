scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Fadnavis urges people to share suggestions for upcoming state Budget

Fadnavis shared a link of a website on social media, where the citizens can register and send their suggestions.

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra assembly, Maharashtra Budget, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsDeputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Ahead of the state budget in Maharashtra — to be presented in the budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly — starting February 27, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday urged the citizens to share suggestions for the budget.

“Dear Maharashtra, our state budget will be presented in the upcoming budget session in Mumbai, and preparations are on. But it is for you, your participation is a must! Inviting your ideas or suggestions for Maharashtra’s state budget 2023!” reads the official statement.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 03:44 IST
Sandhwan to hold discussion for MLAs on Punjabi language on February 7

