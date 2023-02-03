Fadnavis urges people to share suggestions for upcoming state Budget

Ahead of the state budget in Maharashtra — to be presented in the budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly — starting February 27, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday urged the citizens to share suggestions for the budget.

Fadnavis shared a link of a website on social media, where the citizens can register and send their suggestions.

“Dear Maharashtra, our state budget will be presented in the upcoming budget session in Mumbai, and preparations are on. But it is for you, your participation is a must! Inviting your ideas or suggestions for Maharashtra’s state budget 2023!” reads the official statement.