Fadnavis urges people to participate in e-auction of PM’s mementos

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday appealed people in Maharashtra to participate in the ongoing e-auction of gifts and mementos collection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former CM said, “It is a great opportunity for people to be a part of the e-auction. There are 1,300 plus mementos and gifts received by the PM from across the world.” Every memento has its own significance and history.

“All the proceeds received from the auction will be used for the Namami Gange mission,” he said. The auction will continue till October 7.

Also on auction are the sports equipment of Indian Olympic and Paralympic players. The list includes the badminton racket of Krishna Nagar and S L Yathiraj, Neeraj Chopra’s javelin, Lovline Borgohain’s gloves amongst others.