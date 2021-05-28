Fadnavis to support 100 orphans who lost parents to Covid

Devendra Fadnavis also reiterated his commitment to look after all Covid orphans in his Assembly constituency of Nagpur South West. (File Photo)

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said he would support 100 orphans who had lost their parents to Covid-19.

At an inaugural function, Fadnavis said, “I pledge support to 100 orphans. I will adopt these children and provide all necessary help.”

He also reiterated his commitment to look after all Covid orphans in his Assembly constituency of Nagpur South West.

“The initiative through ‘Sobat’ will be a first step in helping the children. The organisation has committed to take care of orphans till the age of 20, ensuring their education and employment. It also entails imparting skill development training,” he added.