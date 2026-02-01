Fadnavis to present budget, take a final call on finance portfolio after budget session

Even as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to present the state budget next month, no final decision has been taken on who will hold the finance portfolio, which remains open despite being earmarked for the NCP. (File)

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will present the state budget next month following the untimely death of Ajit Pawar, no final decision has been taken on retaining the finance portfolio with the CM. This implies that the allocation of finance portfolio, which has been committed to NCP, is still open ended.

Highly placed sources in the state government said, “With 20 days left for the state budget session, it was felt that the CM should take charge of finance department and present the state budget 2026-27. It was proposed by NCP leaders to the CM at a meeting. Through consensus and collective decision, Fadnavis agreed to present the budget.” However, insiders indicated that just because Fadnavis is going to present the budget does not mean the finance portfolio has been divested from the NCP quota. Keeping the budget in sight, Fadnavis has retained the finance portfolio temporarily.