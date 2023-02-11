scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Fadnavis thanks PM for Rs 13,000-cr allocation for Maharashtra railways in Union Budget

Later in the day, Fadnavis tweeted that while Nana Jagannath Shankarseth is known as the architect of modern Mumbai, "Hon PM NarendraModiji will be known as architect of modernisation of Indian Railways."

Thanking the PM, Fadnavis told mediapersons, "This is the first time in history that over Rs 13,000 crore allocation has been made for various infrastructure works related to railways in Maharashtra." (Express Photo)
Fadnavis thanks PM for Rs 13,000-cr allocation for Maharashtra railways in Union Budget
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ninth and tenth Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai to Solapur and Shirdi Sainagar, respectively, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday thanked him for giving Maharashtra a large share in the Union Budget for railway projects.

Thanking the PM, Fadnavis told mediapersons, “This is the first time in history that over Rs 13,000 crore allocation has been made for various infrastructure works related to railways in Maharashtra.”

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, meanwhile, applauded the PM for his popularity. Appreciating that the PM holds the number one position in international leaders’ index, he said, “I am happy that the PM has come for the second time in Mumbai for an inauguration function.”

Later in the day, Fadnavis tweeted that while Nana Jagannath Shankarseth is known as the architect of modern Mumbai, “Hon PM NarendraModiji will be known as architect of modernisation of Indian Railways.”

Fadnavis added, “No one had ever imagined that India would manufacture its own, state-of-the-art train with such high speed, creating records, giving rise to an era of next level of connectivity.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 01:20 IST
Gold-plated teeth lead to arrest of cheating case accused after 16 yrs

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
