Fadnavis thanks PM for Rs 13,000-cr allocation for Maharashtra railways in Union Budget

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ninth and tenth Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai to Solapur and Shirdi Sainagar, respectively, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday thanked him for giving Maharashtra a large share in the Union Budget for railway projects.

Thanking the PM, Fadnavis told mediapersons, “This is the first time in history that over Rs 13,000 crore allocation has been made for various infrastructure works related to railways in Maharashtra.”

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, meanwhile, applauded the PM for his popularity. Appreciating that the PM holds the number one position in international leaders’ index, he said, “I am happy that the PM has come for the second time in Mumbai for an inauguration function.”

Later in the day, Fadnavis tweeted that while Nana Jagannath Shankarseth is known as the architect of modern Mumbai, “Hon PM NarendraModiji will be known as architect of modernisation of Indian Railways.”

Fadnavis added, “No one had ever imagined that India would manufacture its own, state-of-the-art train with such high speed, creating records, giving rise to an era of next level of connectivity.