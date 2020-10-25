Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19

scorecardresearch
By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: October 25, 2020 4:36:10 am
Eknath Khadse, Eknath Khadse quits bjp, Eknath Khadse bjp, devendra fadnavis, Eknath Khadse fadnavis, ncp, maharashtra news, indian express newsDevendra Fadnavis. (File)

Former chief minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Fadnavis announced the news on Twitter, “I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done. Take care, everyone!”

Fadnavis, who is BJP’s in-charge for the Bihar Assembly elections, will take a break from campaigning for the next 15 days. Since October 1, Fadnavis had been engaged in hectic poll preparations and campaigning.

 

