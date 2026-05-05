Draft stricter parole laws for sexual offenders, Maharashtra CM tells law department

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed the law and judiciary department to draft stringent laws to ensure sexual offenders do not misuse parole.
The chief minister’s directives to law and judiciary department comes in wake of rape and murder of a minor girl in Pune allegedly by a 65-year-old man.
Sources in the CMO said, “Fadnavis, during the cabinet meeting, expressed serious concerns over such incidents. He directed the law and judiciary department to draft stringent laws to ensure accused don’t misuse the parole provisions.” He directed the department to put in place strictest laws to make parole impossible for individuals who commit heinous crime and indulge in sexual offences.
According to sources, “CM also said that data indicates that, in 90 per cent cases of sexual offences, accused are repeated offenders who often seek recourse of parole.”
The chief minister said that in cases of sexual abuse, almost 80 to 90 per cent accused were arrested for similar crimes in the past. They availed parole and got out of prisons. They had no fear nor repentance in many cases, he said.
Therefore, the CM said, “We have to plug the loopholes. Make stricter laws to ensure sexual offenders were not misusing parole provisions to get out of prisons.”
According to sources, majority of the ministers in cabinet gave their approval for the same.
A senior BJP minister said, “There is unanimity on making laws stringent for parole. Everybody in the cabinet was of the view that government needs to give a stern message that incidents like in Pune will be dealt firmly.”
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