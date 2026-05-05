Draft stricter parole laws for sexual offenders, Maharashtra CM tells law department

The chief minister’s directives to law and judiciary department comes in wake of rape and murder of a minor girl in Pune allegedly by a 65-year-old man. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed the law and judiciary department to draft stringent laws to ensure sexual offenders do not misuse parole.

The chief minister’s directives to law and judiciary department comes in wake of rape and murder of a minor girl in Pune allegedly by a 65-year-old man.

Sources in the CMO said, “Fadnavis, during the cabinet meeting, expressed serious concerns over such incidents. He directed the law and judiciary department to draft stringent laws to ensure accused don’t misuse the parole provisions.” He directed the department to put in place strictest laws to make parole impossible for individuals who commit heinous crime and indulge in sexual offences.