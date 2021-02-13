Mumbai: Fadnavis seeks probe into audio clips in ‘suicide’ case

“There are some audio clips in circulation which should be thoroughly looked into to bring out the facts,” Fadnavis said. (File Photo)

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday urged the Maharashtra DGP to probe the audio clips that were circulating in connection with the alleged suicide of a 22-year-old woman.

Pooja Chavan (22), a resident of Parli Vaijanath in Beed district in Marathwada, died after falling from the balcony of a flat in Hadapsar area of Pune in the wee hours of Monday. Some social media posts had claimed she was in a relationship with a state minister.

“There are some audio clips in circulation which should be thoroughly looked into to bring out the facts,” Fadnavis said.

In his letter to the DGP, he said, “Almost 12 such audio clips have been received by my office. Along with the letter, I am handing over all these audio clips for further investigation. The incident has created huge unrest among the Banjara community.”