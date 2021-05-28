Fadnavis seeks action against police for ‘beating’ BJP office-bearer

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday demanded stern action against the police for allegedly beating up Jalna BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary Shivrai Nariyalwale.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said, “On April 9, Nariyalwale had taken his sister for treatment in Deepak Hospital in Jalna. When he reached there, he saw chaos. A youth belonging to the Gawli community was brought to hospital after a road accident. The youth died. As a result the relatives were seen creating a ruckus. The police were summoned to control the situation.”

He wrote that some police persons allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Gawli community, and Nariyalwale captured the incident on mobile camera. On learning that the incident had been recorded, six police persons in uniform and two in civil dress allegedly beat Nariyalwale with lathis.

The police have filed a complaint against those who created the ruckus in the hospital.