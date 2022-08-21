Fadnavis seeking votes in Balasaheb’s name, Modi era over: Uddhav

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that the “Modi era” is over and hence, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is seeking votes (for BMC polls) in the name of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
“Fadnavis is seeking votes in the name of Balasaheb now. This is an acknowledgment and recognition from Fadnavis that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s era is now over,” Thackeray said in a statement after Fadnavis’s address to BJP leaders in Mumbai.
“Fadnavis, while speaking in Mumbai today, made a desperate attempt to seek votes in the name of Balasaheb, saying that he wants to come in power in the BMC to fulfill Balasaheb’s dreams. The statement highlights the fact that asking for votes in the name of Modi will not be of any use (during BMC polls),” he added.
Thackeray said “the people of Maharashtra will answer them through the ballot box”.
Meanwhile, in a meeting with Sena deputy leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Thackeray instructed them to visit every corner
of the state to rebuild the party. He also said that he will soon tour the state once Aaditya Thackeray completes his Shiv Samvad Yatra.
Aaditya on Saturday embarked on the fourth phase of the yatra from Jalgaon district, where he held rallies in the constituencies of three Sena rebel MLAs. The Worli MLA hit out at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for saying on Friday that “we broke a very tough Dahi Handi one-and-a-half months ago… It was very difficult, high, and we had to put up 50 strong layers but we succeeded”.
“He (Shinde) did not form 50 layers of human pyramids, he in fact formed layers of 50 khokes (Rs 50 crore),” said Aaditya.
Taking on rebel MLAs, he added, “They had gone there for ministries but not got anything. They say they broke a tough Handi, but only one person (Shinde) got all the malai (benefits). They thought they will get good ministries and betrayed us but have got nothing.”
