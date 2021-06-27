Fadnavis says will restore OBC quota in 4 months after coming to power, else retire from politics

Devendra Fadnavis at an OBC protest rally in Nagpur on Saturday. (Express Photo)

LEADER OF Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday said that a BJP government will restore Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota in local bodies within four months of coming to power, else he will retire from politics.

He also demanded that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government hands over charge to the BJP if it cannot restore OBC quota.

Speaking to mediapersons, Fadnavis said, “If MVA government can’t give justice to the OBCs, hand over the government to us. I promise we will give OBC quota within four months. If I fail, I will take political sanyas forever.”

On Saturday, thousands of BJP workers, led by Fadnavis, held chakka jam andolan at 1,500 locations across the state demanding the restoration of the quota.

Addressing the workers at his hometown Nagpur, Fadnavis said, “OBC quota in local bodies is intact across the country except in Maharashtra because of the inefficiency of the MVA government.”

“It was scrapped by the Supreme Court as the MVA government failed to display its political will in safeguarding the rights of OBCs. The Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena coalition, which is ridden with intra-party disputes on almost every agenda, has allowed the OBC quota to fall through the cracks.”

“Therefore, the government has two options – either it restores OBC quota or quits,” he added.

He further said: “The two petitioners who had challenged OBC quota in local bodies in Bombay High Court belonged to the Congress. One was from Washim and other Bhandara.”