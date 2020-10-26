Fadnavis remains in hospital for Covid treatment, doctors say condition stable

Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis continues to remain admitted in St George’s hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

Doctors from the hospital said Fadnavis had fever for a week before he got hospitalised. On October 24, he had high grade fever. After a Covid-19 test came positive, he sought admission in a government facility and St George’s was recommended by state officials.

On Monday, doctors from the hospital said Fadnavis is stable and his fever has subsided. “We plan to keep him under observation here for at least seven days. After that a seven-day home quarantine will be advised,” a doctor said.

He has been housed in a separate section at the nursing home in the hospital premises.

The BJP leader was in Bihar overseeing campaign preparations when he fell ill. He had continued to work despite fever for few days.

