Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet ahead of BMC polls

THE MAHARASHTRA Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Monday met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence in Malabar Hills, Mumbai. The meeting assumes significance as BJP is planning to have a covert alliance with MNS for the crucial BMC polls in Mumbai. The meeting also comes ahead of Union Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Mumbai on September 5.

Officially, BJP and MNS tried to keep the meeting under wraps. But a senior official in BJP confirmed, “Fadnavis and Thackeray had a meeting.” Although what exactly transpired in the meeting is not known, BMC polls may have been on the agenda.

A BJP senior functionary said, “With Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) putting up a united front in all elections including BMC, BJP is not averse to a tie-up with allies to make a dent in Thackeray Sena’s hold in Mumbai.”

Sources in MNS said, “We cannot comment on whether the meeting took place or not. But one thing is clear MNS president Raj Thackeray will not buckle to any party. If there is any tie-up he will do it on his terms. Secondly, the MNS also will ascertain how BJP responds and what it has to offer them.”

“A sizeable rebel MLAs who have joined the Shinde faction are keen to have MNS on board for the BMC polls,” the source added. Late in the evening, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde called upon Raj Thackeray at his residence at Dadar.