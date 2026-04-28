Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday described the Mira Road stabbing case, in which a 31-year-old man allegedly attacked two security guards after asking them their religion, as a case of “self-radicalisation” and said the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the National Investigation Agency will probe the matter.
“From the preliminary reports that have emerged, it is evident that it is a case of self-radicalisation. In such cases, individuals are often influenced by books, the Internet, and literature, and they want to participate in jihad by killing people from different religions,’ Fadnavis told reporters in Solapur.
The Chief Minister said the accused’s family had lived in the US and that the individual himself lived there before moving to Kurla in Mumbai and then to Nayanagar in Thane’s Mira-Bhayandar. “The investigating agencies will get to the root of the matter and find out whether he operated alone or was backed by other radical agencies,” he added.
The incident took place around 4 am on Monday near Asmita Grand Mansion, located behind Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road East. Security guards Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Ramesh Sen were on duty at an under-construction building when an unidentified person stabbed them. Both were rushed to a hospital, and their condition is stable.
Based on CCTV footage from the scene, Zaib Zubair Ansari, 31, was identified and arrested within an hour and a half. A case has been registered at Nayanagar police station under sections of attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons. Based on the initial complaint that alleged a communal motive behind the attack, police also added the charge of promoting enmity between different religions.
As local organisations raised the issue, leading to tension in the area, the matter was handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad.
Inspector General (Law and Order) Manoj Kumar Sharma said, “Given the seriousness and scope of the incident, further investigation into the crime has been transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Maharashtra State, and a thorough investigation is being conducted.”
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
Experience & Authority
Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field.
Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus.
Key Beats:
Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch.
Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force.
Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict.
Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations.
Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed.
Credentials & Trustworthiness
Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order.
He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More