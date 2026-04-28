Fadnavis says “Self-Radicalisation” behind Thane stabbing, NIA to take up probe

The Chief Minister said the accused's family had lived in the US and that the individual himself lived there before moving to Kurla in Mumbai and then to Nayanagar in Thane’s Mira-Bhayandar. (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday described the Mira Road stabbing case, in which a 31-year-old man allegedly attacked two security guards after asking them their religion, as a case of “self-radicalisation” and said the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the National Investigation Agency will probe the matter.

“From the preliminary reports that have emerged, it is evident that it is a case of self-radicalisation. In such cases, individuals are often influenced by books, the Internet, and literature, and they want to participate in jihad by killing people from different religions,’ Fadnavis told reporters in Solapur.

The Chief Minister said the accused’s family had lived in the US and that the individual himself lived there before moving to Kurla in Mumbai and then to Nayanagar in Thane’s Mira-Bhayandar. “The investigating agencies will get to the root of the matter and find out whether he operated alone or was backed by other radical agencies,” he added.