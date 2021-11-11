Fadnavis questions Nawab Malik on land deal with ‘underworld’

THE exchange of allegations between NCP minister Nawab Malik and the BJP continued Tuesday, with former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis accusing Malik of buying property for cheap in 2005 from two men associated with the Mumbai underworld. One of them was convicted for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and is serving life term.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters here, the senior BJP leader said: “A prime property of 2.80 acres on L B S Marg in Kurla was bought by Solidus Investment Private Limited for a meagre Rs 30 lakh. The signatory on the deal was Faraz Malik, the son of Nawab Malik.” Malik himself resigned from the company on becoming a minister in 2019, Fadnavis said.

According to the BJP leader, as part of the deal, the Maliks paid Rs 15 lakh to Sardar Shahwali Khan and Rs 5 lakh to Mohd Salim Ishaq Patel. This was Rs 10 lakh less than the finalised deal for Rs 30 lakh, Fadnavis said, adding that while Shahwali Khan was sentenced in 2007 by a TADA court to life for the 1993 blasts, Patel was the front man of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar, and was arrested along with her in 2007 in a land-grabbing case. The deal over which allegations were raised by Fadnavis was signed in September 2005.

Malik denied the allegation, and promised to himself expose Fadnavis’s “links with the underworld” on Thursday. “I will reveal the manner in which he held the entire Mumbai hostage by using the underworld. I am going to drop a hydrogen bomb on Thursday,” Malik said.

The NCP minister has been targeting BJP leaders almost on a daily basis since the alleged drug seizure case against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan. Recently, he tweeted an alleged drug dealer’s photo with Fadnavis’s wife Amruta.

Fadnavis alleged Tuesday that while the market rate of the land that Solidus bought was Rs 8,500 per sq m, the Maliks got it for as less as Rs 25 per sq m.

Shahwali Khan, from whom Fadnavis said Malik had bought the land, was said to have been part of the team given firearm training by alleged 1993 blasts mastermind Tiger Memon, and to have done a recce of the Bombay Stock Exchange and BMC for placing the bombs.

The other person in the deal, Salim Patel, Fadnavis said, was the bodyguard and driver of Haseena Parkar.

“The big question here is why did Nawab Malik and his family purchase land from dreaded underworld criminals? What was the real motive?” Fadnavis said, adding that Shahwali Khan faced TADA charges under which properties of the accused are seized by the government. “Was Malik trying to help these convicts ? Was the deal shown on paper a formality, and a huge black money transaction done without any record?”

The former BJP CM also claimed that the Kurla land deal was one such among many between 2003 and 2019. “I will furnish all the documents and details to the appropriate agencies. A set of documents will be provided to NCP president Sharad Pawar, so that he can take proper action.”

On why he didn’t reveal these alleged deals when he was CM, Fadnavis said he had come to know about them only now.

Holding a press conference to deny the charges, Malik said the Kurla land in question held a godown that Solidus had leased from one Munira Patel. “She approached us and said she wanted to sell us the land. We took ownership of the land and got the registration done through one Salim Patel, who had the power of attorney.”

On Fadnavis’s claims regarding Shahwali Khan, Malik said: “Khan’s father was a watchman at this compound and the family had managed to get their names on the property records stating a claim to 300 sq m. When we came to know about it, we paid them money to surrender their rights.”

Saying he was ready to face a probe, the NCP minister said: “Fadnavis has made a mountain out of a molehill… I have all the legal documents with me and am ready to face any agency.”

Solidus was set up in 1973 by the Malik family. Malik’s son Aamir Nawab Malik and wife Mehjbeen Nawab Malik are directors in the firm.