Fadnavis pushes Amit Shah for sugar price hike, bigger onion procurement boost

“The meeting with Amit Shah was very positive. He agreed that the MSP of sugar should increase and that the ethanol quota should also be enhanced,” Fadnavis told reporters after the meeting.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday raised a host of issues affecting Maharashtra’s sugar cooperative sector and onion farmers during a meeting with Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, seeking urgent intervention from the Centre on pricing, ethanol allocation and procurement reforms.

Fadnavis, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar among other ministers, urged the Centre to increase the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar from Rs 31 per kg to Rs 41 per kg, arguing that sugar mills were under severe financial stress despite a sharp rise in cane procurement costs.

In a major relief for onion cultivators, the Centre agreed that procurement by NAFED and NCCF would be done directly from farmers instead of traders. The state also requested that onion procurement be increased from two lakh metric tonnes to 10 lakh metric tonnes — a demand that Shah accepted.