Fadnavis push for children’s Covid hospital

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 26, 2021 12:29:32 am
Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday urged the Nagpur Municipal Corporation to keep a 200-bed hospital ready, considering the pandemic’s third wave.
He assured that all help will be provided to set up its infrastructure via National Cancer Institute, Nagpur. Fadnavis, along with corporators and officials, reviewed the preparedness for the third wave.
