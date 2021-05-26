scorecardresearch
Fadnavis push for children’s Covid hospital

Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis assured that all help will be provided to set up its infrastructure via National Cancer Institute, Nagpur.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 26, 2021 12:29:32 am
Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis

Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday urged the Nagpur Municipal Corporation to keep a 200-bed hospital ready, considering the pandemic’s third wave.

He assured that all help will be provided to set up its infrastructure via National Cancer Institute, Nagpur. Fadnavis, along with corporators and officials, reviewed the preparedness for the third wave.

